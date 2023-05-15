Woman convicted of firing gun on Toledo elementary school property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who fired on a gun on a Toledo elementary school property was convicted last week.

According to court records, Vanessa Hutchen appeared in court on May 10. In court, Hutchen withdrew her previous not guilty plea, both orally and in writing, and entered a plea of no contest.

Court records say Hutchen was charged with improperly discharging a firearm and illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

Hutchen will appear back in court on June 21 at 9 a.m. for sentencing.

On Aug. 23, 2022, Arlington Elementary School in Toledo was temporarily locked down after police say Hutchen fired a gun on school grounds. A spokesperson with TPS said two parents got into an altercation and Hutchen fired the gun into the air from her vehicle and drove off. There were no injuries reported.

Prior to the incident, Hutchen had no criminal record and she had a concealed carry weapon permit at the time.

Hutchen later turned herself into authorities. Her attorney said the reason she fired the gun was because she feared for her safety and her family’s safety after her 13-year-old daughter was contacted and harassed by an adult. Hutchen and her family were also confronted by multiple people on the second day of school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.