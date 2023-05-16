Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

101-year-old WWII veteran takes part in graduation ceremony 8 decades later

Fred Taylor was able to finally take part in his graduation ceremony Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 101-year-old World War II veteran celebrated an accomplishment this weekend that was 80 years in the making.

Fred Taylor was able to finally take part in his graduation ceremony at Cornell College Saturday, eight decades after he first got his degree in music.

Taylor said he wasn’t able to attend his ceremony the first time because he left school to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.

The veteran said the graduation ceremony was a full circle moment.

“Well, it really ties the ribbon on it, makes me feel like now… now it’s complete,” he said.

Taylor was one of 13 students from the class of 1943 selected for military service.

You can find out more about Taylor’s story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Teenage girl charged with murdering missing Sylvania Township woman
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
TPD officers under investigation
TPD finds officers violated department policy during arrest
An Adrian Woman is suing the Sylvania Township Police Department and two of its officers for...
Lawsuit against Sylvania Twp. PD seeks $30 million over excessive force claims
TPD investigating shooting of girl in car early Monday morning
Drive-by shooting puts 13-year-old girl in the hospital

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York
Artificial Intelligence is seeing a big boom and some industry experts say regulation is needed...
13abc Big Story: Artificial Intelligence
The Wilson Football Plant in Ada, OH, will move into a building next door that's twice the size...
Wilson Football Factory in Ada, OH, breaks ground on new expanded facility
Forest Fridays allows Maumee Valley Country Day School students to spend hours outdoors...
Building Better Schools: Maumee Valley Lower Schools takes on the forest