5/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Few showers south today; cooler/sunny midweek
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There’s quite a bit more cloud cover compared to Monday -- and a few light showers south of US-6 -- though the temperatures are still in our favor, running toward the upper-70s. An early morning cold front will cool things to the mid-60s Wednesday, albeit with lots of sun. Thursday morning’s upper-30s are close to frosty territory, though we’ll warm to 80F the following day before more rain returns later Friday evening.
