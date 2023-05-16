Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

5/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Few showers south today; cooler/sunny midweek
A few showers south this afternoon, then cooler though sunny for the midweek. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s quite a bit more cloud cover compared to Monday -- and a few light showers south of US-6 -- though the temperatures are still in our favor, running toward the upper-70s. An early morning cold front will cool things to the mid-60s Wednesday, albeit with lots of sun. Thursday morning’s upper-30s are close to frosty territory, though we’ll warm to 80F the following day before more rain returns later Friday evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Teenage girl charged with murdering missing Sylvania Township woman
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
TPD officers under investigation
TPD finds officers violated department policy during arrest
TPD investigating shooting of girl in car early Monday morning
Drive-by shooting puts 13-year-old girl in the hospital
Officers responded to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Glendale for reports of a victim being...
Two suspects arrested for aggravated robbery, leading police on chase in victim’s car

Latest News

A few showers south this afternoon, then cooler though sunny for the midweek. Dan Smith explains.
5/16: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Warm Today, Cool Tomorrow, Frosty For Some Tomorrow Night
May 16th Weather Forecast
May 16th Weather Forecast
May 16th Weather Forecast
5/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast