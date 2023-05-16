5/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

There’s quite a bit more cloud cover compared to Monday -- and a few light showers south of US-6 -- though the temperatures are still in our favor, running toward the upper-70s. An early morning cold front will cool things to the mid-60s Wednesday, albeit with lots of sun. Thursday morning’s upper-30s are close to frosty territory, though we’ll warm to 80F the following day before more rain returns later Friday evening.

