Bertha Mae’s Kitchen coming to life with the help of the J.E.T. program

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I always had a vision of owning my own business, wanting something to honor my mom with. Just to give something back for all her hard work and stuff she did growing up”, said Nolan Hych, co-owner Bertha Mae’s Kitchen.

This new venture is a childhood dream of Hych’s. Bertha Mae is his mother’s name. Hych says she is a great cook known for her catfish, which will be a staple at the restaurant once it opens. Besides culinary skills, Bertha Mae taught him the power of hard work and determination. He works the second shift at a factory.

“Hard work I know a lot about hard work. I’m a prime example of hard work, trying to put this together, also working 10 hours a day, six days a week, and my staff is good hard-workers as well”, said Hych.

Hych and his wife, the other co-owner, are preparing for the grand opening in June!

They say it wouldn’t be possible, without the partnership with a Toledo organization, as part of the Junction Economic Transformation or J.E.T. program.

The program launched back in 2022 and uses the resources of the Junction Coalitions J.E.T. Center and other partners like the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI) to help small businesses.

Bertha Mae’s Kitchen received loans for equipment purchase and working capital to open according to Amee BellWanzo, the Vice President of Marketing and Business Incubation and Innovation Center for ECDI.

A lot of the meals are going to be family recipes. Family is something Hych hopes customers feel when they eat and experience Bertha Mae’s Kitchen.

The grand opening is planned for June 2. The ribbon cutting is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and food will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 840 N Summit Street.

