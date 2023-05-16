Birthday Club
City of Toledo seeking input on Detwiler Park ball field complex renovations

A public meeting will take place on May 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chase STEMM Academy cafeteria.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Parks and Youth Services is holding a public meeting to gather community input on the proposed renovations for the ball field complex at Detwiler Park.

The meeting will take place on May 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chase STEMM Academy cafeteria located at 600 Bassett St.

According to the City, the Detwiler fields are one of two “clover leaf” configured baseball complexes in the city which are used for league and tournament play. The project will help to improve the quality of the fields and renovate the support facilities needed to fully activate the athletic complex.

The City says the department is applying for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Nature Works grant to help support the renovations. The City will be incorporating the public’s feedback into the final plans for the improvements.

