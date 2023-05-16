Erie Mason High School students protest for safety and security

ERIE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Mason High School students are standing in protest this week to demand their safety and support from the administration.

Students say they don’t feel safe and are taking issue with how the district is handling a discipline situation. They say their voices are not being heard in the building, so this week they’re taking their concerns outside. The district’s superintendent Kelli Tuller says students are safe and rumors are growing and causing fears.

Nearly two dozen Erie Mason High School students had their voices heard Tuesday morning as they demand safety and security.

“We don’t feel safe in the school,” said Erie Mason sophomore Ann Marie Gessner.

“We don’t feel comfortable being in that building. I think the staff should take that more seriously,” said Erie Mason sophomore Olivia Miller.

The students say issues have been brewing but a recent incident brought them to this point. They’re concerned about what they understand to be a threat made against students that they believe was not handled seriously and the outcome lacked adequate punishment.

Tuller says no threats were made to any student, staff member, or building.

“We’re aware of a situation and a statement that was made, but it’s not threatening. No student was ever at threat,” said Tuller.

Tuller says the district respects the students’ right to protest but they are missing class time. She says she and other district leaders have met with the students this week to talk through issues and explain discipline processes.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there. I had shared with them that a letter went out Friday to try and squelch those rumors. Unfortunately, they continue to spiral out of control,” said Tuller.

“We want the school to hear us and it’s like they kind of brush it off. It’s not what we want to do anymore and we’re not going to stop this until we’re heard and they make a change,” said Gessner.

The students say they’re hopeful this message is heard loud and clear.

Tuller says that statement was made from one student to another student. She would not say what, if any, discipline came of it.

