iLEAD Spring Meadows announces plans to close its doors at the end of the school year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - iLEAD Spring Meadows school is closing its doors for good at the end of the school year.

iLEAD is a K-8 public charter school that focuses on a well-rounded education for the social, emotional, and mental growth of the student.

The families of the school received an email late last night telling them the school will be closing, sighting a lack of finances as the main factor.

A representative of the school told 13ABC in a statement:

“With funding disparities between public and community schools, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain a sustainable school that offers a rigorous curriculum and school environment that our children and families deserve. The Ohio Council of Community Schools will work with the school board and staff to ensure that all students are able to find a new school to attend for the 2023-2024 academic year.”

