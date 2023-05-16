Birthday Club
May 16th Weather Forecast

Warm Today, Cool Tomorrow, Frosty For Some Tomorrow Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy this morning into the early afternoon. Sunshine will develop this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It will turn cool and clear tonight with a low in the middle 40s. A lake-breeze will put a chill in the air on Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s for most and in the 50s near the lakeshore. Thursday morning will be colder with a patchy light frost possible especially southeast of Toledo. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70. Friday will be around 80. Showers and a few storms are likely from late Friday into early Saturday. Early next week will be in the low to middle 70s. An “omega block” could lead to a very warm or even hot end to the month with dry conditions continuing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

