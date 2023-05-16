Moment of Science: Alligators

Early Spanish explorers called it “El Lagarto” or “lizard”, and it’s not exactly hard to see why. This week, we’re heading into the swamps of the South to learn more about alligators.

* Plenty of folks conflate gators with crocs, but there are quite a few differences, geography aside. Crocs have narrow snouts compared to a gator. Their teeth sort of alternate back and forth, whereas alligators are show-offs who really want you to know how many upper teeth they can crush you with, going through about 3000 teeth in their lifetime. Incidentally, crocs actually have the upper hand in the bite force department at 3,700 pounds per square inch -- though gators still come in at a respectable 2000-3000 psi. (Humans max out about 120-160). The thing is, much like most animals, almost all of a gator’s jaw power is on the downswing... that’s why you can hold it shut with just a rubber band. Technically you can hold it shut with your bare hands, but I’ve grown rather attached to mine, so no thanks.

* American alligators can be up to 3x longer than their Chinese cousins, while weighing in at almost a thousand pounds in some cases. Just be glad it’s not 70 million years ago, where we had 40-footers roaming the earth!

* Usain Bolt still holds the human running speed record at just under 28 mph... meaning he could probably outrun a large alligator on a good day, though some have been seen sprinting at 35 mph. There’s also the pesky fact that you are not Usain Bolt, and gators can swim at about 20 mph and lunge even faster, so good luck not becoming swamp food.

* On the subject of eating, gators can actually move blood away from their lungs and over to their stomach to speed up digestion -- and when you’re eating 23% of your own body weight in a single meal, that’s a nice option to have. That’s like me eating a 35-pound steak... and if you’d like to see that, you’re buying.

* Gators are also cold-blooded, or “ectothermic” and can’t regulate their own body temperature, so they bask in the Sun to warm up, and open their mouths to release heat and cool off. Going the other way, they stop feeding if it gets any cooler than 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and lay dormant below 55. A final note: Temperature also plays a major role very early on in determining gender: If the nest is below about 82F, then congratulations, it’s a girl! Above 91.4F gets you a bouncing baby boy, with fairly equal odds of male or female in between.

