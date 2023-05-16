The Price is Right Live is headed to the Stranahan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Price is Right Live is coming to Toledo this fall.

The Stranahan Theater will be hosting The Price is Right Live stage show on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Stranahan Theater, The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show.

Contestants will have the chance to win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and even a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase.

The Stranahan Theater says The Price is Right Live has given away over $15 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $35 to $55 with additional packages also available.

