Outdoor space in Tiffin transformed for school dog and students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new outdoor space at Tiffin Middle School.

Students built and designed the special area for one of their favorite faculty members and the people who love him. It will be an impactful part of the school for generations of students.

Cooper’s Corner, named after Cooper, the school facility dog, is a new space for the canine and his companions. The once empty area at TMS has now been transformed into a new outdoor learning center.

“It was empowering to see the students create a space for the school from absolutely nothing,” said Jennifer Church, the 8th Grade STEM educator at TMS.

The new landscape, which was designed and built by the students, provides all kinds of learning opportunities and includes outdoor classroom space for the students and an agility course for Cooper and the kids.

“Our students sometimes need an extra space outside the school walls to release stress and anxiety and to work on mental health and this space promotes that,” said Church.

Stacie Baumbarger heads up the assistance dogs program for The Ability Center, the organization that trained Cooper.

“It gives me goosebumps to see this,” said Baumbarger. “Honestly, I did not expect all this when I came here today.”

Anne Young crafted the winning design for the outdoor space.

“I wanted to design an open and welcoming space for students and Cooper, so both could come out and enjoy it,” said Young. “It’s everyone’s space. It’s something we created together, it’s really neat.”

Church says it’s providing a much needed break for Cooper and the students.

“If there are five minutes in the day where a student is out here and it brings them joy, it is time well spent,” said Church. “If it helps them make better decisions throughout the day and they want to come to school because of it, it’s all worth it to me for those five minutes.”

It’s a true labor of love for everyone here, and one that will pay dividends for years to come.

“Seeing the kids do research and put all of their love into the project for their generation and future generations, it will have a huge ripple effect,” said Baumbarger.

“There were times in this process where the students brought me to tears, said Church. “They took a leadership role and created this and that’s what hits my heart.”

The wheels are still turning for the students. They would love to add a few things to the outdoor space down the road.

Young says she’d love to raise money to build a greenhouse, raised garden beds and a rain water project.

The project was paid for through a $5,000 grant. The hope is to apply for more grant money to expand the outdoor footprint.

