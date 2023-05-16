Birthday Club
Teenage girl charged with murdering missing Sylvania Township woman

By Meghan Daniels
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenage girl has been charged in the case of a missing Sylvania woman, Nicole Jones.

Last week, the teen was believed to be missing, kidnapped by the victim’s son, 33-year-old Jonathan Robert Jones.

Patty Wardrop, the assistant prosecuting attorney on the case, says both the teen and Jonathan Jones were staying at Nicole Jones’ home.

“So she was staying there, and he lives with his mother, and one day they abruptly leave, disappear, but while she’s on the road, she calls a case worker to inform that she has done something terrible.”

The motive is still unclear.

Last week, BCI agents searched the Jones’ home after police were dispatched to do a welfare check. However, the police did not find Nicole.

“What they find matches almost exactly what she has explained as the crime as it occurred.”

According to U.S Marshalls, both Jonathan Jones and the teen were arrested in Mexico, traveling in Nicole Jones’ car.

The 17-year-old is now charged with aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, Wardrop says that while the teen confessed, they have yet to find a body.

“In the course of her confession, she did indicate certain things, so we’re following the leads that she has left and I’m really hopeful for the family the community at large, and for the family that were able to at least bring her body back.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

