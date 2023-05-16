Teens allegedly attack nine-year-old with toy guns outside West Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A nine-year-old was allegedly attacked by teens with toy guns just outside the West Toledo Library. He’s speaking out about the incident alongside his mother in hopes the suspects will be held accountable, and so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Robert Horton Jr. says he tried to ride his bike home from the library, something he does almost every day, and then out of nowhere, teenagers started shooting at him with toy guns. Horton believes the guns were filled with frozen Orbeez.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

“I was ducking down looking at my handlebars and the ground so I could see where I was going, and they were like 15,14 so they were way bigger than me and they kept on hitting me in the back,” Horton said.

He says he raced home to his mother.

“I heard him screaming from the porch. When he came home I only seen the two spots on his neck, came down here tried to deal with it, drove through the neighborhood tried to find these kids, and couldn’t find them. We got home and he took his shirt off and his whole back was lit up,” said Horton’s mother MarCatey Blackford.

She says she immediately called 911 after seeing her son’s injuries and she made a police report.

13abc has obtained a copy of that.

Leaders with the library tell us they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Blackford just wants to make sure this incident never happens again, at least not in the area.

“Maybe they’re like oh we got away with shooting all these people, let’s try something bigger and take like their dad’s gun or something. Like he got lucky this time but he may not be so lucky next time,” said Blackford.

Horton’s injuries continue to heal and police continue to look into the situation.

This is a developing story.

