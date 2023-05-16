TFRD contains fire on Branbury Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews battled a fire on Branbury Rd, Monday night.

According to TFRD, fire crews responded to a call of a fire in the 420 block of Branbury Rd.

Officials told 13abc crews that the home was occupied at the time of the fire, yet both adults were able to evacuate safely with no injuries.

Upon arrival, the fire spread throughout the home and was described as “difficult” to get under control due to hoarder conditions.

TFRD told 13abc the fire appeared to be an accident and the home does have working smoke detectors.

