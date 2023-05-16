Birthday Club
Toddler dies in Monroe Charter Township mobile home fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE CHARTER TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that killed a child Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called to the 1200 block of E. Outer Dr. in the Willow Green Mobile Home Park on a report of a structure fire with a child inside around 12:50 p.m.

Deputies, along with fire crews from Monroe Township, Monroe City, Ida Township, LaSalle Township and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and made immediate entry to locate the 2-year-old.

The child was transported to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital where the child succumbed to injuries suffered in the fire.

Members of the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team were called in to conduct the investigation and process the scene. The case remains under investigation by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

