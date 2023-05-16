Toledo community and senior centers prepares for major upgrades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some of Toledo’s community and senior centers are in line to get some major improvements.

While the changes might not be the kind that meets the eye, they’re certainly ones residents will enjoy. Improvements such as air conditioning and electrical are coming down the pike, as many facilities are in need.

Bingo heats up the Zablocki Senior Center every Tuesday, which is one of the many reasons why improvements to the HVAC units on Lagrange Street are necessary.

“It’s very important especially when you’re working with the older population. Keeping our homeostasis, and regulating our body temperature is so vitally important. Being able to have a controlled temperature for the people we’re serving is great,” said Andrew Wyant of the Zablocki Senior Center.

Zablocki is one of nine community and senior centers in the city to share in about $8 million worth of improvements. Things like HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and even roofs. These needs were identified after a recent city-wide center assessment.

“It’s going to be amazing to see what we can do around here. We have leaks that have been here as long as I’ve been here so to see improvements come around it’s just going to be a breath of fresh air,” said Wyant.

With the money coming from a few spots, Toledo would request HUD loans and spend capital improvement dollars in addition to some of the federal recovery dollars.

“We’re really going to get these centers up to par for those improvements that they need and were identified for the next five years out,” said Megan Robson, Toledo’s director of Public Service.

With so many good things happening inside these centers, if the city can keep the bones of these buildings strong, they’re expected to have a long future.

“We all try to work really closely together to offer programming that our residents are going to use. We want them to be able to have a space to utilize those services and make them accessible,” said Robson.

“Having funds brought in here and showing improvement to a building will also shine quite a light on this neighborhood and give people some hope and inspiration of ‘hey look what they’re doing down there. Look at the improvements there. Maybe we need to take our property more serious,’” said Wyant.

Some construction is expected this year, with completion slated for 2026. Toledo city council was expected to vote on those capital and recovery funds and its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.