Toledo man sentenced in child pornography case

Zachary Ryan Baluski, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or...
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man was sentenced Tuesday in relation to child pornography.

According to court documents, Zachary Balusik was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and supervised release for a term of life.

Balusik was arrested and sentenced on charges of possession and receipt and/or distribution of child pornography, according to the FBI.

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant for Baluski’s home on Feb. 23, 2022. Officials found two flash drives that contained child pornography and depicted prepubescent children.

Balusik admitted to receiving and watching child pornography to investigators that day, according to the FBI. He said he began around 2009 or 2010.

