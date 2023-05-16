TPD: Man arrested for allegedly stealing money out of register at local store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested on Monday after police say he allegedly stole money from a register at a local store.

According to the Toledo Police Department, on May 15 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Glendale Avenue for reports of an aggravated robbery. Police say the suspect, Tyeler Lake, 31, allegedly brandished a knife and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Crews were able to locale Lake at a nearby apartment complex and arrested him.

Lake was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.