TPD: Man arrested for allegedly stealing money out of register at local store
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested on Monday after police say he allegedly stole money from a register at a local store.
According to the Toledo Police Department, on May 15 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Glendale Avenue for reports of an aggravated robbery. Police say the suspect, Tyeler Lake, 31, allegedly brandished a knife and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing the scene.
Crews were able to locale Lake at a nearby apartment complex and arrested him.
Lake was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
