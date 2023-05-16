Wilson Football Factory in Ada, OH, breaks ground on new expanded facility

ADA, Ohio (WTVG) - The beat goes on inside the Wilson football factory, same as it has since 1955. Outside, however, there’s a new rhythm. It’s the rumble of heavy machinery laying the groundwork for a new plant.

“I’ve been working on this for four years now, and it was ‘No, no, no.’ And then we get some funding, it’s like, ‘Go, go, go!’” said Andy Wentling, Plant Manager of the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, Ohio.

Wentling is overseeing the future of the facility as it moves manufacturing next door into a building twice the size as the current one. This new plant will be 80,000 square feet, leaving room for additional automation and expansion as the factory continues to hand-assemble NFL footballs and quality-check NBA basketballs. Wilson also puts custom brands on both basketballs and footballs inside the factory here.

“Some of those discussions happened. Where do you put the building? Do you move it, right? So, obviously, we’re campaigning to keep it in Ada,” said Wentling. “The history’s here. Our tradition is here. Our skilled trades are here. Everybody knows how to sew, turn, that kind of stuff, so it was no doubt to keep it here. It was just acquiring some additional land behind us here and then coming up with a facility that’s going to work for everything.”

That means job security for the 156 current employees, plus hiring another 20 to 30 more over the next three years.

“The reason we have such a great facility here now and it’s going to be greater in the future, is the people,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager of Wilson Team Sports, based in Chicago. “This is a skilled labor. It’s an amazing talent to make an NFL game ball, and there’s only one place you can do it, and that’s I guess in Ohio, the cradle of football, right?”

Wilson plans to combine skill with tech and keep it all under one roof. The new facility, which will include a retail outlet, is expected to be up and running by May 2024. As for the old building, it could get converted into a museum and a place to purchase factory seconds.

