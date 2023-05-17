2nd annual There’s No Place Like Home 5K happening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual There’s No Place Like Home 5K is happening this weekend.

The timed run and walk fundraiser that benefits The Family House homeless shelter will be taking place on May 20 at 9 a.m.

Organizers say the course will start and finish at The National Museum of The Great Lakes with participants traveling along the Maumee River, through the Glass City Metropark, Toledo’s International Park and the grounds of the museum.

According to organizers, all ages and ability levels are welcome and every registered participant will receive a medal and complimentary snacks after completing the 5K.

To register, click here and search “There’s No Place Like Home 5K.” Those who register early will receive a day pass to the museum and a commemorative t-shirt.

To volunteer for the event, and for more information, email Helping@FamilyHouseToledo.org.

