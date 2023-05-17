Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

2nd annual There’s No Place Like Home 5K happening this weekend

The timed run and walk fundraiser that benefits The Family House homeless shelter will be...
The timed run and walk fundraiser that benefits The Family House homeless shelter will be taking place on May 20 at 9 a.m.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual There’s No Place Like Home 5K is happening this weekend.

The timed run and walk fundraiser that benefits The Family House homeless shelter will be taking place on May 20 at 9 a.m.

Organizers say the course will start and finish at The National Museum of The Great Lakes with participants traveling along the Maumee River, through the Glass City Metropark, Toledo’s International Park and the grounds of the museum.

According to organizers, all ages and ability levels are welcome and every registered participant will receive a medal and complimentary snacks after completing the 5K.

To register, click here and search “There’s No Place Like Home 5K.” Those who register early will receive a day pass to the museum and a commemorative t-shirt.

To volunteer for the event, and for more information, email Helping@FamilyHouseToledo.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Teenage girl charged with murdering missing Sylvania Township woman
On May 15 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Glendale Avenue for reports of...
TPD: Man arrested for allegedly stealing money out of register at local store
An Adrian Woman is suing the Sylvania Township Police Department and two of its officers for...
Lawsuit against Sylvania Twp. PD seeks $30 million over excessive force claims
Injuries from toy gun attack
Teens allegedly attack nine-year-old with toy guns outside West Toledo Library
Zachary Ryan Baluski, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or...
Toledo man sentenced in child pornography case

Latest News

Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of leading police on a chase that ended when a...
Suspect eludes police during chase after TPD vehicle strikes bystander’s car
Ohio democrats propose red flag law
Ohio Democrats propose 'red flag' law
5/17: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
5/17: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The vehicle ran a red light at Western Avenue and caused an accident that resulted in multiple...
Suspects crash, flip vehicle after leading police on chase