5/17: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast

More wildfire smoke later today, then frost for some Thursday AM.
5/17: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be sunny but much cooler today with highs in the low 60s for most of the area, 50s for the lakeshore. Tonight will be even colder with lows in the upper 30s. It may be just cold enough for a patchy light frost away from Lake Erie. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot, and Huron Counties. Thursday will be warmer and sunny with highs around 70. Haze from wildfire smoke is possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be around 80 with showers likely from the late afternoon into Friday night. Showers will move out early Saturday, then mostly sunny skies return. Highs over the weekend will be around 70 on Saturday and in the mid-70s on Sunday with more sunshine. Next week looks sunny, warmer, and dry. Highs will climb from the low 70s on Monday to the upper 70s on Tuesday, then into the 80s late next week.

