Bodycam captures Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies revive unresponsive 2-month-old baby

Since the incident, the baby has been resting and recovering.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Body camera footage captured Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies save a 2-month-old baby’s life using CPR.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday

According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office received a call involving an infant in Vevay Township who was not breathing and had no pulse. When deputies arrived on the scene, they performed CPR until the baby was able to breathe on its own again.

Ingham County bodycam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

“We are proud of our deputies’ abilities to serve our community by responding with precise training and applying skills that save lives,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Since the incident, the baby has been resting and recovering.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

