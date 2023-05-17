Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Clean Juice Levis Commons

By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a healthy alternative that’s USDA Certified Organic, check out Clean Juice in Levis Commons.

“I am a health coach and yoga teacher and I was seeking a career at the time, so I thought, ‘Why not open Clean Juice?’ said Jennifer Sigmon, who bought the franchise with her husband in 2022.

The employees at Clean Juice are called Juiceristas. Today, Juicerista Carah Kessler shows us how to make a power juice and a Cali wrap, while Juicerista Emma Skaggs shows us how an Açaí bowl comes together.

Check out the full menu for this family-owned and operated franchise here: https://www.cleanjuice.com/locations/levis-commons/

