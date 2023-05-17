Man hospitalized in rollover crash on I-75

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover injury crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:59 a.m. Wednesday on I-75 near milepost 154. The crash occurred in Liberty Township, just south of Findlay.

A 40-year-old man from Toledo was driving a 2019 Freightliner which was pulling a tanker trailer hauling hazardous material. He was traveling northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road. The car struck a median and overturned.

The man was extricated from the vehicle with severe injuries and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Northbound I-75 was constricted to one lane for three and a half hours. The roadway has since been reopened.

Liberty Township Fire, Findlay Fire, Hanco EMS, Hancock County EMA, Flag City Towing, and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene.

