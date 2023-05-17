Birthday Club
Firefighters sharpen skills at State Fire School

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 300 firefighters arrived at Bowling Green State University Tuesday to sharpen their skills in technical rescue, recognize arson scenarios, practice ventilation, and search vacant structures.

Tuesday’s training is part of a weeklong training at State Fire School on campus and at training structures in the Toledo area.

On Tuesday, well over a dozen firefighters set up their gear at the top of Doyt Perry football stadium in Bowling Green for rope rescue training.

“There are water towers, there are antennas, there are quarries, there are steep ravines, there are lots of different potentials that are out there not just mountain climbing and cliffs like people you are going to apply these skills,” said the instructor and retired Columbus firefighter Gary Hamilton.

Zach Bukszar went over the forty-foot wall for the first time, a chemist by day, Bukszar is a volunteer firefighter back home in Twinsburg, Ohio.

“Um, terrifying, but I mean I got to watch everybody put everything together and make sure all those safety protocols are in place so I know that there is no real danger, it’s just you know getting initially over that edge is the biggest hard part, then once you are kind of in there and you can feel that you are supported it gets a lot easier,” Bukszar said.

Just up the road in Toledo, firefighters were picking apart an abandoned home, during the Street Smart Engine and Truck class.

“Trying to pass on knowledge to younger inexperienced firefighters to get them some real-world hands-on experience,” said Lt. Joseph Cassetta, with the City of Orlando Fire Department.

BGSU currently hosts two annual training programs on campus, oversees the Penta Career Center Fire program, and administers a Certified Rescue Technician (CRT) series in Columbus and Cincinnati. State Fire School offers training to more than 1,000 emergency responders from more than 100 fire departments in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

