Local community comes together to help little boy with rare and fatal genetic disorder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This story is a great example of the power of community. People coming together to make life better for a young boy and his family as they navigate frightening and uncertain waters.

A first grader at Shoreland Elementary in the Washington Local School District has a rare and fatal genetic disorder.

7-year-old Charlie Niciejewski has Batten disease. The genetic disorder starts with the loss of vision.

Amanda Niciejewski, Charlie’s mom, says he was diagnosed when he was five.

“He is now considered legally blind. Eventually he will have seizures and then he will be wheelchair bound and bed-ridden,” said Amanda. “The life expectancy is the late teens or early 20s.”

Charlie’s dad Sean Niciejewski is a nurse.

“When Charlie says this is what I want to do when I grow up, it’s hard because I don’t know if he’ll be there,” said Sean. “So we take every day as it comes and do something special as often as we can.”

13abc caught up with Charlie and his family at school today. He loves reading, and he got a special delivery of braille books from Mallory Crooks with The Ability Center. She says Charlie’s story has changed her life.

“He has changed me personally and professionally,” said Coroks. “When I first met Charlie, I could not stop thinking about him and talking about him. I told my family his story and I also shared his story with everyone at The Ability Center. I personally have tried to do everything I can to support this family. That’s what our programs are designed to do, build meaningful relationships.”

Amanda says along with reading, Charlie has plenty of other things he loves like superheroes and dinosaurs.

“He taught himself after being diagnosed and considered legally blind how to ride a bike,” said Amanda. “He loves Mickey and all things Disney.”

Thanks to Make-a-Wish, Charlie and his family made a trip to the Magic Kingdom last year. Sean says it was just one more example of the kindness people have shown them through this difficult journey.

“It means so much to us that so many people in this world are willing to help,” said Sean.

Amanda says all kinds of help has also come from the Shoreland community.

“They have been like family,” said Amanda. “They have helped us through everything, holding our hands. They’ve made sure he had things I didn’t even think of.”

Crooks hopes this story raises awareness about the debilitating disorder, in turn, helping raise research dollars for a disease that has no cure.

“My hope is that people watch this story and see themselves in this family, because it could be anyone,” said Crooks. “I want people to put themselves in the shoes of this family and then take action to help.”

Right now, Charlie makes trips to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus a couple times a year. That number is expected to increase as his disease progresses.

On a side note, Race For the Kids is a non-profit in Erie, Michigan, that raises money for children with life-threatening medical issues. The organization has an event next month and Charlie is one of the miracle kids that money will be raised for this year.

