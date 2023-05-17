Birthday Club
May 17th Weather Forecast

Cold Today & Tonight, Sunny & Warmer In The Days Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny, but much colder today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the area. Tonight will be even colder with lows in the upper 30s. It may be just cold enough for a patchy light frost in spots overnight. The most likely area for a frost would be southeast of Toledo. Thursday will be warmer and sunny with a high around 70. Friday will be around 80 with showers likely late afternoon or evening into Friday night. Showers will move out early Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be around 70 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday. Next week looks sunny, warmer, and dry. Highs should return to the 80s starting around mid next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

