Mercy Health outlines future plans for St. Luke’s assets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Following the closure of McLaren St. Luke’s earlier this month, Mercy Health is providing a clearer picture on its plans to take over the St. Luke’s assets in Northwest Ohio.

Mercy Health President Bob Baxter held a community meeting in Maumee on Tuesday night to share his vision and answer questions from community members.

“Getting through Maumee is impossible and the expressway, south, there’s always an accident, so not having anything close by is scary,” said one resident.

While Mercy Health is taking over the physical building, Baxter said there are no plans to reopen the doors of the hospital on Monclova Road in Maumee. Instead, patients will be directed to the UT Medical Center or Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital.

One concern raised by residents is the number of beds. McLaren St. Luke’s had more than 100 beds, while the Perrysburg Hospital only has 46.

Baxter told 13abc capacity shouldn’t be an issue.

“Some of the things that have changed the most in the past few years is that lengths of stays in hospitals have gone down, so you’re moving through patients more quickly... and also a lot of care has shifted to an outpatient setting,” said Baxter.

Another issue raised is the state of the healthcare industry, especially when it comes to staffing. However, Baxter said this new acquisition should ease some of the burden for his company, as more than 400 staff from St. Luke’s join the ranks at Mercy.

“It’s a storm, there’s big waves, lots of winds, and the rain is coming down and everyone in health care is in the storm. What I would say about our state of Mercy is in that storm, our boat is a strong boat,” said Baxter.

While there are no plans to reopen the hospital, Baxter said the other offices, like physical therapy, imaging, rehab, and physicians practices are expected to continue their operations as normal, but under Mercy.

Mercy Health is expected to take over assets starting in June.

