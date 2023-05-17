Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Mercy Health outlines future plans for St. Luke’s assets

Baxter said there are no plans to reopen the doors of the hospital on Monclova Road
By Zain Omair
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Following the closure of McLaren St. Luke’s earlier this month, Mercy Health is providing a clearer picture on its plans to take over the St. Luke’s assets in Northwest Ohio.

Mercy Health President Bob Baxter held a community meeting in Maumee on Tuesday night to share his vision and answer questions from community members.

“Getting through Maumee is impossible and the expressway, south, there’s always an accident, so not having anything close by is scary,” said one resident.

While Mercy Health is taking over the physical building, Baxter said there are no plans to reopen the doors of the hospital on Monclova Road in Maumee. Instead, patients will be directed to the UT Medical Center or Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital.

One concern raised by residents is the number of beds. McLaren St. Luke’s had more than 100 beds, while the Perrysburg Hospital only has 46.

Baxter told 13abc capacity shouldn’t be an issue.

“Some of the things that have changed the most in the past few years is that lengths of stays in hospitals have gone down, so you’re moving through patients more quickly... and also a lot of care has shifted to an outpatient setting,” said Baxter.

Another issue raised is the state of the healthcare industry, especially when it comes to staffing. However, Baxter said this new acquisition should ease some of the burden for his company, as more than 400 staff from St. Luke’s join the ranks at Mercy.

“It’s a storm, there’s big waves, lots of winds, and the rain is coming down and everyone in health care is in the storm. What I would say about our state of Mercy is in that storm, our boat is a strong boat,” said Baxter.

While there are no plans to reopen the hospital, Baxter said the other offices, like physical therapy, imaging, rehab, and physicians practices are expected to continue their operations as normal, but under Mercy.

Mercy Health is expected to take over assets starting in June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Teenage girl charged with murdering missing Sylvania Township woman
An Adrian Woman is suing the Sylvania Township Police Department and two of its officers for...
Lawsuit against Sylvania Twp. PD seeks $30 million over excessive force claims
On May 15 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Glendale Avenue for reports of...
TPD: Man arrested for allegedly stealing money out of register at local store
Injuries from toy gun attack
Teens allegedly attack nine-year-old with toy guns outside West Toledo Library
TPD officers under investigation
TPD finds officers violated department policy during arrest

Latest News

May 17th Weather Forecast
May 17th Weather Forecast
Mercy Health President outlines plans for St. Luke's practices
Mercy Health President outlines plans for St. Luke's practices
5/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
A firefighter uses a saw during training at an abandoned home in Toledo.
Firefighters sharpen skills at State Fire School