Ohio lawmakers working to eliminate ‘loophole’ that prevents spousal rape prosecution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sponsors of House Bill 161 are raising awareness of expectations that shield perpetrators from being criminally prosecuted for sexual offenses.

Representative Jessica Miranda, of House District 28, is one of two primary sponsors of House Bill 161, which aims to eliminate exceptions to Ohio Law that shield perpetrators from being criminally prosecuted for raping or sexually abusing their spouses if drugs or intoxicants are found in the victim’s system.

“We want to be a state that protects victims and protect survivors, not one that protects rapists and pedophiles,” says Representative Miranda.

This is not Miranda’s first time working to change this wording, the proposal has been shot down before.

“Lawmakers didn’t do what they should have done and fix this so that we can get rid of this archaic exemption for spousal rape in our state. It’s just the right thing to do,” says Miranda.

According to a DOJ survey about 33 percent of rapes in the U.S. are committed by a current or former partner.

Rosha Allison, a domestic violence and sexual assault advocate, says not prosecuting the offenders damages the victim’s healing process.

“With the perpetrator, not being held accountable and then they’re walking around free, what does that do to the person that has been assaulted? They are living in bondage. They are living taking over the shoulders,” says Allison.

Lawmakers will hear testimonies from survivors and organizations representing them the first week in June, before the Bill heads to a vote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.