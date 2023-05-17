Ohio Senate passes higher education overhaul bill

Editor’s note: the attached video aired March 20, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday to overhaul higher education in Ohio’s public universities.

The Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act would end diversity and inclusion training requirements, mandate courses on American history and require professors to have a tougher evaluation process, including assessments on whether they provide a learning environment free of “political, racial, gender and religious bias.” The bill also includes language that would prevent faculty from striking during contract negotiations.

The bill would also require higher education institutions to incorporate concepts of free speech into their mission statements and require staff to make assignments, required readings, syllabi and background information on professor’s public. Other changes include banning relationships between colleges and Chinese higher education institutions, including funding for research and study abroad programs.

The sponsor for Senate Bill 83 said it would push Ohio institutions toward “true intellectual diversity” rather than a focus on “social change.” Opponents have voiced concerns about the legislature “micromanaging” higher education and argue bias is subjective.

The Ohio House is considering similar legislation.

