State rep. from Toledo leads effort to enact red flag laws in Ohio

Ohio Democrats are renewing a push to enact gun safety legislation.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Democrats are renewing a push this week to enact gun safety legislation. It comes just one week after similar reforms passed in Michigan.

Representative Michele Grimm says her proposal looks to cut down on gun violence. She’s leading a plan by House Democrats to enact so-called extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws.

The goal is to provide a way to intervene before there’s an act of gun violence, if there are clear warning signs in the picture. The red flag laws will allow family members or police to as a court to temporarily remove guns from someone who might be as risk of harming themselves or others.

Opponents have argued that these laws violate gun rights. However, Grimm says the civil order has due process built in and is modeled after domestic violence laws, but can be challenged.

The red flag laws look to prevent homicides and suicides.

“I think it’s important to remember about two-thirds of all firearms deaths are suicides,” said Grimm. “It’s really important to make sure we have the necessary tools to prevent suicides and prevent mass shootings as well.”

Democrats also introduced a bill this week that will implement safe storage laws. Both proposals face uphill battles in the Republican-controlled legislature.

You can watch the full interview with Grimm in the Action News Now segment below.

Ohio Democrats propose 'red flag' law to curb gun violence. Josh Croup talks with Rep. Michele Grim (D-Toledo) about gun reform measures on the table.

