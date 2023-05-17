Birthday Club
Suspect eludes police during chase after TPD vehicle strikes bystander’s car

Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of leading police on a chase that ended when a police vehicle crashed into a bystander's car.
Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of leading police on a chase that ended when a police vehicle crashed into a bystander's car.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of leading officers on a chase that led to an officer’s vehicle crashing into a bystander’s vehicle Tuesday night.

According to Toledo Police records, officers tried to pull over a driver in a stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver fled and led officers on a chase. The initial police vehicle turned over the chase to another unit that crashed into a 67-year-old man’s vehicle at Berdan and Wallwerth. No one was hurt in the crash. The bystander’s vehicle sustained minor damage, officers at the scene told 13abc. The police vehicle was put out of service.

TPD records say the unknown suspect who led officers on the chase was able to get away but police did find the stolen vehicle in the area later. Police did not release a description of the suspect. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

