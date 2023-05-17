Suspects crash, flip vehicle after leading police on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects were arrested after they led police on a chase before crashing and flipping their vehicle.

On May 16, around 8 p.m., Toledo Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen. During the stop, the suspects inside, Daveon Foster, 18, and James Pettaway, 24, drove off heading northbound on Field Ave.

TPD says the vehicle ran a red light at Western Avenue and caused an accident that resulted in the vehicle rolling on its side, multiple injuries and damage to a utility pole.

Both Foster and Pettaway ran from the scene but were later apprehended and arrested by police. The suspects were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries sustained in the crash.

Daveon Foster (Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.