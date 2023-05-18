18th annual African American Festival returns to Toledo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 18th annual African American Festival is returning to Toledo this summer.

Organizers say the festival has become a standard for the African American community and is the largest African American event that is held in the City of Toledo.

The mission of the festival is to provide attendees with live entertainment, food, rides for the kids, products and services from local businesses and to make available much needed health information and education.

According to organizers, an African American Prayer Breakfast will take place on July 14 to kick off the festival. The breakfast will take place at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion and will begin at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union located at 1441.

The festival will continue on July 15 with the African American Festival Parade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dorr Street and Detroit Avenue. Following the parade, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be the African American Festival Community Day event at Nelson Grace Park.

Organizers say the festivities will continue on with the Festival and Concert at Promenade Park beginning at 3 p.m. Performing at the concert will be Freddie Jackson, Ginuwine, The Zapp Band and Stokely.

There will also be a comedy performance by Kelly Williams, a performance by Darius Coleman and sounds by DJ Lyte N Rod.

Ticket prices for the festival are as follows:

General Admission (prior to the festival): $45

General Admission (day of festival): $50

V.I.P Tickets (prior to the festival): $65

V.I.P Tickets (day of festival): $70

According to organizers, tickets for the festival can be purchased in person at Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union or by clicking here.

