5/18: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It will be sunny today with more wildfire smoke aloft in the atmosphere. Highs are expected to be around 70 for most, while the lakeshore will top out closer to 60. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will soar to around 80. Showers and storms are possible after 3pm, and a steadier rain is likely Friday night. Rain should move out around daybreak on Saturday, leaving us with a mostly sunny and dry weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday. Next week is expected to be sunny, dry, and warmer with highs in the low 70s on Monday, upper 70s on Tuesday, and low 80s on Wednesday. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s late next week.

