Bedford Public Schools receives grants to pay off overdue meal balances

NOVI, Mich. (WTVG) - A national food distributor is launching a new campaign addressing school lunch debts, and Bedford Public School District is one of its inaugural recipients.

National Food Group − a leading food distributor for K-12 schools nationwide − announced Thursday plans to pay off Bedford Public School District’s overdue meal balances as part of the company’s inaugural Grab The Tab contest.

“The ability for our students to eat healthy breakfasts and lunches each day is imperative for their physical and emotional health,” said Dr. Carl Schultz, Superintendent of Bedford Public Schools. “Having this opportunity to partner with an amazing company that cares as much about our students and families as we do is exciting. We are grateful to accept this donation on behalf of Bedford Public Schools families.”

Over 350 schools in 40 states applied for the contest. According to the School Nutrition Association school lunch debt in the United States will reach nearly $20 million this year as schools are grappling with meeting government requirements and ensuring each child has a meal.

Bedford Public Schools has an enrollment of nearly 4,000 students spanning the district’s three elementary schools, middle school, and high school. During the 2022 to 2023 school year, the district served 50,000 breakfasts and nearly 230,000 lunches.

