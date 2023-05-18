Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in...
High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
The vehicle ran a red light at Western Avenue and caused an accident that resulted in multiple...
TPD: Suspects crash, flip vehicle after leading police on chase
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice
Mercy Health President outlines plans for St. Luke's practices
Mercy Health outlines future plans for St. Luke’s assets

Latest News

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter, but avoids ruling on their broad protections from lawsuits
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after...
More than 30 million US drivers don’t know if they’re at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast