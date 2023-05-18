High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A high-speed chase throughout Bowling Green, Toledo, and Michigan ensued following a robbery at a Bowling Green Kroger Wednesday night.

According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in Bowling Green in a U-Haul truck carrying stolen liquor.

Bowling Green police told 13abc, officers pursued the suspect until just north of Bowling Green on I-75. Ohio State Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit until the Ohio-Michigan state line.

Once the suspects crossed state lines, Michigan State Police began to pursue the suspect.

Unconfirmed scanner traffic indicates that the pursuit has continued into Eastern Michigan.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.