Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery

According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in...
According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in Bowling Green in a U-Haul truck carrying stolen liquor.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A high-speed chase throughout Bowling Green, Toledo, and Michigan ensued following a robbery at a Bowling Green Kroger Wednesday night.

According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in Bowling Green in a U-Haul truck carrying stolen liquor.

Bowling Green police told 13abc, officers pursued the suspect until just north of Bowling Green on I-75. Ohio State Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit until the Ohio-Michigan state line.

Once the suspects crossed state lines, Michigan State Police began to pursue the suspect.

Unconfirmed scanner traffic indicates that the pursuit has continued into Eastern Michigan.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Teenage girl charged with murdering missing Sylvania Township woman
On May 15 at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Glendale Avenue for reports of...
TPD: Man arrested for allegedly stealing money out of register at local store
An Adrian Woman is suing the Sylvania Township Police Department and two of its officers for...
Lawsuit against Sylvania Twp. PD seeks $30 million over excessive force claims
Zachary Ryan Baluski, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or...
Toledo man sentenced in child pornography case
Injuries from toy gun attack
Teens allegedly attack nine-year-old with toy guns outside West Toledo Library

Latest News

Bowling Green officials seek out location for new dog park.
Bowling Green prepares for Dog Park
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice
Maggie Coleman’s son Nicholas was riding his bike home Tuesday night when he was hit by a car,...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice
Officers from the Toledo Police Department are being disciplined for leaking information...
TPD officers disciplined for leak in FBI sex crimes case against local priest