Land Lab helps grow minds outside of the classroom

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Students and teachers at Chamberlin Hill Elementary are packing up the classroom and taking it outside, thanks to grants and donations totaling $100,000 for the newly revamped Land Lab behind the school.

“This was first dedicated back in 1997, some staff members here at Chamberlin wanted to design an outdoor learning space,” said principal Misty Sager.

When new staff came to Chamberlin for the 2021-2022 school year, they noticed that the Land Lab was in need of an update so that the space could be not only used safely, but used in conjunction with the education that happens at the school.

“This is an area for our students to be able to come and have a learning space where they can read a book, or they can also engage in outdoor activities that are hands-on to make that learning more engaging, more exciting, more meaningful, and actually put into action some of the things they learn in the classroom,” Sager said.

In addition to cleaning up the space, Chamberlin Hill has partnered with the Toledo Zoo to begin work on the installation of a prairie. The prairie, along with the eventual installation of a wetland/woodlands area, will provide teachers the opportunity to engage students in hands-on lessons and activities aligned with our instructional standards and bring learning to life for our students.

