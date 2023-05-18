Birthday Club
Lucas County election officials concerned about August special election

Lucas County elections officials have concerns about the special August election.
Lucas County elections officials have concerns about the special August election.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County elections officials have concerns about the special August election. Josh Croup explains the challenges they’re facing to prepare as voters head to the polls to decide one issue. Watch the full Action News Now interview with Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott in the video above.

The following video aired May 12, 2023.

Should it be harder to change Ohio's constitution? That's the question at the center of the August special election that affects the fight for abortion access.

