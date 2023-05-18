Lucas County election officials concerned about August special election
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County elections officials have concerns about the special August election. Josh Croup explains the challenges they’re facing to prepare as voters head to the polls to decide one issue. Watch the full Action News Now interview with Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott in the video above.
- Read more:
- Ohio board approves August ballot question meant to thwart abortion rights push
- Why it Matters: Ohio’s August special election
- Ohio Constitution question aimed at thwarting abortion rights push heads to August ballot
- GOP state lawmakers try to restrict ballot initiatives, partly to thwart abortion protections
- Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio
The following video aired May 12, 2023.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.