Local brothers recognized for helping save the life of baby girl during massive fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army recognized a number of people Thursday who’ve gone the extra mile to make this a better community for all of us. Among them, some local heroes who risked their lives to help save a baby.

The world changed for dozens of people in the early morning hours of Feb. 11 as a fire tore through a building at Hidden Cedars Apartments. The devastating fire destroyed everything in its path and claimed the life of one woman.

But, it’s what two young men did in the middle of it all that helped save the life of the victim’s baby girl.

Amanda Phillips and her family lost all of their belongings and their two cats.

“I can’t think about it without crying,” said Amanda.

Amanda and her sons credit a neighbor for knocking on doors to let people know about the fast moving fire. The terror of that night is still close to the surface for Amanda’s 19-year-old son Travis.

“If that lady upstairs wasn’t up and let all of us know about the fire, none of us would be here today,” said Travis

A baby girl is here today thanks in large part to the quick thinking of Travis and his older brother, Nicklaus, who says he knew he had to act quickly.

“It was scary,” said Nicklaus. “At first, I didn’t know what to do. I came out and heard the baby crying.”

In the midst of the chaos, the brothers were able to help get the baby to safety.

“I am very proud,” said Amanda. “It was a proud mom moment knowing my sons did what they had to do and they didn’t think twice about it.”

Salvation Army Major Nancy Thomas says this story exemplifies what it means to be a hero.

“A little baby’s life was at risk and they jumped in and didn’t think about anything else,” said Thomas. “That’s the heart of the Salvation Army, seeing a need and getting it done. But they did it in a very brave way!”

This is another example of the many people in our community who go above and beyond to help others.

“I tell my kids every day that I am proud of them,” said Amanda. “They are my world and my superheroes.”

Amanda and her sons say they hope to meet the baby girl one day.

On a side note, Travis is graduating from Springfield High School this weekend.

