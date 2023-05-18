Birthday Club
Mahoning County triplets graduate as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Mahoning County teens have an exciting graduation weekend coming up, being honored as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.

The best part? They’re triplets!

Sadie, Gage and Caydin Barker graduate from Sebring McKinley High School on Sunday, with nothing but bright futures ahead of them.

“These three are amazing in everything they have done in life so far,” their mom, Becky Pusateri-Barker said.

Caydin and Sadie will be named co-valedictorians, and Gage will be named salutatorian.

Sadie is planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in chemical engineering and branching into law school.

Electrical Lineman trade school is up next for Gage, who hasn’t ruled out college completely.

Caydin is also planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in electrical engineering and branching into business.

So far, Pusateri-Barker said Sadie has won $15,000 in scholarships and Caydin has won $10,000 in scholarships.

They were chosen as two of the 17 recipients of the Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship, which received 350 applications.

