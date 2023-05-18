Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire

David Thomas
David Thomas(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old is in jail on multiple felony charges for allegedly setting a woman on fire Wednesday.

David Thomas is accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lives with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault.

Police believe Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent hospital and left her there, then went back to the home on the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. before returning to the hospital. He faces an evidence tampering charge in the incident as well.

According to the criminal complaint there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time.

Bond has been set at $300,000 for Thomas. He is due back in court on May 25.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in...
High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
The vehicle ran a red light at Western Avenue and caused an accident that resulted in multiple...
TPD: Suspects crash, flip vehicle after leading police on chase
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice
Mercy Health President outlines plans for St. Luke's practices
Mercy Health outlines future plans for St. Luke’s assets

Latest News

Samuel Roeber was fleeing the TPD Gang crew in a stolen black GMC Sierra pickup truck shortly...
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
A suspect fled the Kroger in Bowling Green in a U-Haul truck carrying stolen liquor.
High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
Strasser Field is the school's synthetic turf, soccer and lacrosse field.
Strasser Field groundbreaking at SUA
This year, the focus was on the mental health continuum of care.
NAMI holds Mental Health Conference Series