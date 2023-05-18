Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old is in jail on multiple felony charges for allegedly setting a woman on fire Wednesday.

David Thomas is accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lives with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault.

Police believe Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent hospital and left her there, then went back to the home on the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. before returning to the hospital. He faces an evidence tampering charge in the incident as well.

According to the criminal complaint there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time.

Bond has been set at $300,000 for Thomas. He is due back in court on May 25.

