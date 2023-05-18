Two men sentenced in fatal shooting at Toledo shopping plaza parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were sentenced on Wednesday on charges in connection to a murder outside a South Toledo shopping plaza in December 2021.

According to court documents, Devin Ferguson is ordered to serve four to six years in prison. Taiwan Griffin, a second suspect, was sentenced to six and eight and a half years in prison.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Heritage South Plaza on the 1200 block of Broadway Street. Police said the victim, Everett White, 24, was found in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

