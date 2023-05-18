Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Two men sentenced in fatal shooting at Toledo shopping plaza parking lot

A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.
A court says a Colorado Springs doctor will pay nearly a million dollars for medical battery.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were sentenced on Wednesday on charges in connection to a murder outside a South Toledo shopping plaza in December 2021.

According to court documents, Devin Ferguson is ordered to serve four to six years in prison. Taiwan Griffin, a second suspect, was sentenced to six and eight and a half years in prison.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Heritage South Plaza on the 1200 block of Broadway Street. Police said the victim, Everett White, 24, was found in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD: Two people shot in neighborhood dispute
DASHCAM: High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
David Thomas
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice

Latest News

Residents of the area say the properties are not only polluting the community but areas nearby...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Local neighborhood is overrun with undermaintained homes
13abc Big Story: School Lunches
Efforts to overhaul higher education in Ohio
Lucas County election officials concerned about August special election