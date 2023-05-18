Birthday Club
Man sentenced in murder of East Toledo man

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced Wednesday on charges in relation to the murder of an East Toledo man.

According to court documents, Justin Allison entered an Alford plea for murder and was sentenced to serve life with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

According to court documents, Allison stepped out of the passenger side of a car on the 600 block of Platt Street and fired several rounds from a handgun, and struck Charles Marshall, 38, at least once in the groin area on Sept. 10, 2022.

TPD reported that upon arrival, officers found Marshall suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Free skin cancer screenings for first responders