May 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with more wildfire smoke aloft in the atmosphere. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s away from the lakeshore. The lakeshore will be at least 5-degrees colder. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will soar to around 80. Showers and storms are possible after 4pm and rain is likely Friday night. Rain should move out by daybreak on Saturday leaving us with a mostly dry and sunny weekend. Highs will be around 70 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday. Next week is expected to be sunny, dry, and warmer. Highs will be around 70 on Monday, mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, and low to middle 80s on Wednesday. Highs could reach the upper 80s late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.