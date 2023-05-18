Birthday Club
Missing 13-year-old from Bellevue located in California, mother in custody

Dominic Oakes has been gone for nearly one month. Signs with his picture on them are all over Bellevue.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Editor’s note: the attached video aired May 2, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing 13-year-old boy from Bellevue, Ohio was located in California, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Dominic Oakes, 13, was reported missing to BPD on April 4, 2023 after he did not return home from school.

BPD says during an investigation, it was discovered by BPD and U.S. Marshals in Cleveland that Oakes was in Coachella Valley, in Central California, with his biological mother, Tanya Garcia, 41. Local authorities had previously wanted to talk to Garcia in regards to her missing son, but they were unable to get in contact with her.

Officials say Garcia is not Oakes’ legal guardian and was charged on May 16 for felony interference with custody by BPD.

Both Garcia and Oates were taken into custody on May 17 in Thousand Palms, California by the U.S. Marshals Service in Riverside, California and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BPD, Garcia was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and arrangements are being made to extradite her to Ohio. Authorities are currently working to return Oakes to his legal guardian in Ohio.

