Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maggie Coleman’s son Nicholas was riding his bike home Tuesday night when he was hit by a car, the car fled the scene and Nicholas was sent to the hospital.

“There are no words to describe the total disregard for someone’s life. To know that someone can be alive one second and possibly dead the next because of a decision that you made,” says Maggie Coleman. “He has nine staples currently in his head and he has a concussion. The CAT scan thankfully came back ok. We’re waiting for the MRI to get back for some problems that he has. He just saw a physical therapist to see if you can walk on his own,” says Coleman.

To add insult to injury TPD served Nicholas a citation while he was in his hospital bed. “The police came here and issued us a citation. I know they’re only doing their job, but I was so angry at that moment because you don’t even know who that is. They ran away.” says Coleman.

13abc reached out to TPD to find out what the protocol is for Hit and Runs but has not heard back.

Maggie Coleman is asking anyone with any information or footage relating to the hit and run that happened at the corner of Jackman and Eleanor Tuesday night to contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

