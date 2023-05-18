Birthday Club
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man with autism

Monroe County Sheriff
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing male with autism after caregivers told authorities he never returned from a wooded area Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steve Lawrence, 29, was last seen leaving his home which is located on the 13000 block of Capernall Road around 11:27 a.m.

Lawrence’s caregivers called Monroe County Central Dispatch around 11:37 a.m. once Lawrence had not returned from the woods. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services, Canine, and Drone Units began to search the area.

Steven is a black male, approximately 5′8 and 215 pounds. He has short black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up coat, with a blue shirt underneath, red sweatpants, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Lawrence’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

