Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult

Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the murder of Nicole Jones, 53.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenage girl accused of killing a Sylvania Township mother was extradited to Toledo this week and faced a judge on Thursday. Prosecutors said more charges could be coming down.

Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the murder of Nicole Jones, 53. She is also facing a tampering with evidence charge. 13abc does not name minors accused of crimes until the courts have officially decided to charge them as adults. The lead prosecutor on the case, Andy Lastra, said Thursday the suspect will be held at the Juvenile Justice Center temporarily before she is transferred to a different jurisdiction. He expects that to happen in a neighboring county.

In the days before authorities determined Jones had been killed, U.S. Marshals were looking for the teen and Jones’ son, Jonathan Robert Jones, 33. Prosecutors said Jonathan Jones had been convicted on sex crimes in Wood County and was accused of skipping town to evade sentencing when he allegedly took the teenage girl out of the country. Authorities apprehended Jonathan Robert Jones and the teenage girl, at the time considered a kidnapping victim, in Mexico. Prosecutors allege the teen suspect called a case worker to tell them she had “done something terrible” while the two were on the run and later confessed to the FBI but authorities still need to corroborate the confession.

Prosecutors told 13abc the suspect was staying at Nicole Jones’ Sylvania Township home before they fled to Mexico. Police in Arizona said the last time the two had been spotted in the U.S., they were in a vehicle that belonged to Nicole Jones.

Police have not released a cause of death for Nicole Jones or disclosed a possible motive in her murder. Sylvania Township Police told 13abc on Wednesday authorities still have not recovered the victim’s body and the investigation is ongoing. Jonathan Robert Jones has not been charged with a crime connected to this case. The police department said over the weekend authorities do anticipate charges against other suspects will be filed but did not identify the other suspects.

The teen suspect is scheduled to be back in court on June 1.

The following report aired May 15, 2023.

The following report aired May 13, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
Suspect fleeing police crashes at roundabout, seriously injured
According to Bowling Green Police, a suspect fled the Kroger located at 1094 N. Main St. in...
High-speed chase ensues after Bowling Green Kroger robbery
The vehicle ran a red light at Western Avenue and caused an accident that resulted in multiple...
TPD: Suspects crash, flip vehicle after leading police on chase
Maggie Coleman wants the person responsible for hitting her 18-year-old son with a car and...
Mom of teen hit and run victim wants justice
Mercy Health President outlines plans for St. Luke's practices
Mercy Health outlines future plans for St. Luke’s assets

Latest News

Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult
Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult
The Nine was joined by a cheese expert to talk all things charcuterie boards.
How To: Charcuterie board for spring
Toledo Police respond to an incident on May 18, 2023, with guns and shields drawn.
TPD officers seen with guns drawn, holding shields in Toledo neighborhood
Police chase a U-Haul after suspects fill it will stolen alcohol from the Bowling Green Kroger...
BG U-Haul Chase
Ethan frosts a cupcake
Ethan frosts a cupcake